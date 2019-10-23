Bread Seller Appointed SSA To Zamfara Governor; Vows To Continue Selling Bread After Close Of Work

Abdulmalik Saidu Maibiredi, a popular bread seller in Zamfara has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking with journalists few hours after he resumed office, he vowed to continue selling bread after office hours.

“I am still very proud of my business, and I never felt denigrated selling bread. I started selling bread since I was in primary school.

“I use the proceeds of the business to pay PTA dues for myself, pay for common entrance examination, placement examination and SSCE.

“I bought a bicycle for myself when I was in class 4 in primary school. I never bothered to ask my parents for money to buy school uniform.

Read Also: Robbery Victim Bleeds To Death In Zamfara Hospital After Doctors Refused To Attend To Him

“I did my NCE selling bread. I am currently going for my final year at the Federal University Gusau. That is how I became who I am today. Right now as we speak, it is bread in front of me,”

More photos below: