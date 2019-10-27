Break The Relationship Up, Do Not Wait For Them To Be Single – Leo DaSilva

by Temitope Alabi

BBNaija Leo Dasilva Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Partner's Sexuality Before Getting Married

Reality show star, Leo Dasilva has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of relationship advice which has gotten many talking.

According to Leo, whose advice is based on radicalism, people need to break couples up and not wait for them to be single before are approached.

According to the BBNaija star, people need to be more radical when it comes to relationships.

“Don’t wait till they’re single, scatter the relationship. Remember, If it can be scattered, it’s not meant to be. Just advising the young ones. Radicalism brings results faster.”

