Break The Relationship Up, Do Not Wait For Them To Be Single – Leo DaSilva

Reality show star, Leo Dasilva has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of relationship advice which has gotten many talking.

According to Leo, whose advice is based on radicalism, people need to break couples up and not wait for them to be single before are approached.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Take Your Eviction Like A Man And Move On’ – Leo Dasilva Teases Tuoyo

According to the BBNaija star, people need to be more radical when it comes to relationships.

“Don’t wait till they’re single, scatter the relationship. Remember, If it can be scattered, it’s not meant to be. Just advising the young ones. Radicalism brings results faster.”