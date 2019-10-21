Breaking: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Properties In Lagos

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two properties belonging to Bukola Saraki, senate president of the 8th National Assembly at Ikoyi Lagos state.

This was after a counsel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Nnaemeka Omewa approached the court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

He had told the court that they were acquired through “proceeds of unlawful activities”.

Some other reliefs the EFCC sought included, “an order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity”.