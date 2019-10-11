BREAKING: Court Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi Senator, Orders Fresh Election

Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

The Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

In its ruling, the court nullified the election of Senator Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and ordered a fresh election.

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, is expected to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from the day of judgement.

