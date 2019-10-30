Breaking!!!! Supreme Court Delivers First Ruling Against Atiku

The Supreme Court has just delivered its first ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

The hearing on the appeal filed by PDP and Atiku challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the apex court just began.

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad, heading the seven-man panel of the court, in the lead ruling, overruled Atiku’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals be heard after the main one must have been argued.

The seven-man panel held that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked SC.1211/2019 would cover the field.

More to follow…