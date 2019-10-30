Breaking!!!! Supreme Court Delivers First Ruling Against Atiku

by Verity Awala
Atiku
People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The Supreme Court has just delivered its first ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

The hearing on the appeal filed by PDP and Atiku challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the apex court just began.

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad, heading the seven-man panel of the court, in the lead ruling, overruled Atiku’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals be heard after the main one must have been argued.

Read Also: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Atiku, PDP’s Appeal Against Buhari

The seven-man panel held that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked SC.1211/2019 would cover the field.

More to follow…

Tags from the story
2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, CJN Tank Mohammad, Peoples Democratic Party
0

You may also like

Nasarawa Impeachment: Lawmakers, PDP Stakeholders Reject Panel’s Verdict, Vow To Remove Al-Makura

Governor Tambuwal

PDP presidential primaries: Dankwambo denies stepping down for Tambuwal

Buhari Is Not To Be Blamed For Economic Crisis – Emir Of Katsina

I Bought My Private Jets Before Becoming Governor, Okorocha Replies Critics

APC Flag

BREAKING: APC Loses Chieftain And Wife To Fire Outbreak

Buzzing Today: Buhari, Femi Adesina, IGP Idris

Parties Say Observer’s Report On Rivers Election Shows Bias

Falana

I Did Not Mean To Embarrass Moghalu, Falana Tenders Apology

FG Owes Lagos N51bn, Hasn’t Executed Any Project In The State Since 1999 – Ambode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *