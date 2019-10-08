Brides Catches Groom Sexually Assaulting Her Bridesmaid; Goes Ahead To Marry Him

The Pennsylvania police authority has charged a 28-year-old man with sexual assault for allegedly molesting a 29-year-old lady who was one of his wife’s bridesmaid during their wedding.

According to reports, the wife was said to have caught him a night to their wedding right in the act but still proceeded with the wedding.

Narrating the incident to investigators, the bridesmaid said: ‘friends and family were drinking alcohol on the Delaware River while celebrating the couple’s upcoming wedding on September 1.’

She added that she remembers being led away from the water and woke up to Carney biting her and forcefully grabbing her in the downstairs men’s locker room at the hotel.