Bronson Weir Appeals To South African Based Nigerians To Cheer Rugby Team For Olympic Qualifier

Bronson Weir, the head coach of the national rugby team born in South Africa of Nigeria, urged Nigerians living in the country to encourage the team in the Olympic qualifiers. The Olympic qualifiers will be held in Johannesburg on November 8 and 9. Weir told the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) that the list of qualified teams had been revealed.

“The Olympic standings are close and we plan to take down the players before.” There is a tournament in the United Kingdom in which some Nigerian players participate. I will go there to find quality players and take them to the Olympic qualifiers, “he said by phone.

Weir said the local players had started their training and after the tournament in the UK, the team would meet for the Olympic qualification. According to him, Nigerians play professional rugby in South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal.

“This is the type of players needed in the national team.” I hired them to strengthen the national team in the Olympic qualification, “he said. He added that efforts must be made to make rugby one of Nigeria’s three best games to attract sponsors.

“We have to have a high level of rugby because, in Nigeria, games like football, athletics, basketball, and fighting are the best.” Rugby in Nigeria needs more recognition, “he said.” Weir urged large companies to help the Nigeria Rugby Federation (NRFF) improve the sport because it has the potential to grow.

Recall that in 2018, Nigeria Rugby had named Bronson Weir, South African, head coach of the Black Stallions, the national men’s rugby team. Kelechukwu Mbagwu, president of the Nigeria Rugby Union (NRFF), also announced the appointment of Mike Archer and Martin Crawford as general manager and elite director of rugby.

Mbagwu said all three nominations were essential after Nigeria’s readmission to the international scene by Rugby Africa. “Weir’s first mission will be to take the Black Stallions to the international friendly match against the Republic of Niger in Niamey on August 11.

“The friendly match is symbolic because it will be the federation’s first activity on the international scene after the elections to the board of directors and its inauguration in 2017,” he added. Mbagwu said this was consistent with Nigeria’s participation in the 2018 African Regional Rugby Championship in Ivory Coast between September 15 and 16.

He also revealed that the federation had opened its secretariat, called "Rugby House", located at 18, Ayinde Giwa Street, Surulere, Lagos, for the proper functioning of daily rugby activities in Nigeria.

“To this end, Archer has been appointed Managing Director of NRFF and will take over the daily management of rugby with experienced administrators working for him.”

The NRFF president also announced the appointment of Crawford and said the recent decision was aimed at ending a time when nothing had been achieved. In the future, the activities of the federation and its players will be documented. “

“In addition, the last milestone is part of our plan to create a comprehensive database of rugby players across the country and fully launch our” Get Into Rugby “program.” This will end an era of “no records” that continued to kill the game in Nigeria. “

Speaking more about Weir, Mbagwu said he had worked from 2008 to 2011 with the South African Sevens student team in different capacities.

“He started as an assistant coach and team manager in 2008 and in 2010 he was appointed head coach of the SA student team for 2010 and 2011.

“As a coach, he won the Casablanca Sevens tournament in 2010 and 2011.

“During the participation of the SA student team in the Central Sevens competition in France, the team won in 2010 and finished second in 2011.

“As a coach, Weir has worked with players like Okkie Kruger, Justin Geduld, Cheslin Kolbe, and Jamba Ulengo, who currently play in the HSBC Sevens World Series and played the Varsity Cup, the Vodacom Cup or the Super Cup,” Rugby said the president of the NRFF.