Budget For Education Is Insufficient: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his twitter handle to express worry over the proposed budget for the ministry of education in 2020.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Recall that on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the proposed budget for 2020 to the National Assembly totalling N1.77 trillion.

Also Read: 2020 Budget Will Lead Us To Gomorrah: Shehu Sani

Out of the budget, N48 billion has been proposed for the ministry of education, an amount the former lawmaker deems insufficient.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Budget 2020, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

CBN Refuses To Agree With Adeosun Over Interest Rate Cut

Teacher who treks 42km daily, rewarded with standing fan

How Federal, States And Local Governments Share N2.5trn In 7 Months

EFCC To Move Into N24 Billion Newly Built Head Office

Court remands man in prison for attempted sodomy on three boys

My Husband Only Likes intercouse Through The Anus – Woman Cries Out

l will no longer complain about the problems I inherited – President Buhari

Fayose accuses FG of planning to increase fuel price

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Possession of N14, 000 Fake Naira Notes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *