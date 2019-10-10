Budget For Education Is Insufficient: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his twitter handle to express worry over the proposed budget for the ministry of education in 2020.

Recall that on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the proposed budget for 2020 to the National Assembly totalling N1.77 trillion.

Out of the budget, N48 billion has been proposed for the ministry of education, an amount the former lawmaker deems insufficient.

