Buhari Approves N10 Billion For Upgrade Of Enugu International Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a sum of N10 billion intervention fund for the upgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The president made the approval after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the Enugu International airport would require N10 billion to be operational again.

Sirika made the statement after news broke that works at the airport whereas shut down, was yet to commence due to lack of funding,

While announcing the intervention fund approval, Buhari noted that he has the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.