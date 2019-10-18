Buhari Approves N10bn For Upgrade Of Enugu Airport

President Buhari has made it known that the sum of N10billion has been approved for the upgrade of the Enugu Airport.

The president made this known via his official Twitter handle with the tweets reading;

Read Also: ‘We Will Keep Defeating You In Court’ – Shi’ite Tells President Buhari

“I have approved the sum of 10 billion Naira for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this.