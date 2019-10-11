Buhari Bars Ministers From Foreign Trips

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all his ministers and heads of government agencies to remain in the country till the defence of the 2020 budget at the national assembly is over.

Willie Bassey, director information in the office of secretary to the government of the federation, made this known on Friday via a statement.

The decision was taken to enable the ministers and heads of agencies provide information to the legislature on the passage of the budget.

