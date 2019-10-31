Buhari Has Brought Debt To Nigeria With His Frequent Travels: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the APC led administration has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has brought debt upon the nation.

This is in reaction to the statement by APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo travelled more than President Buhari.

Reno expressed that president Buhari’s travels has led to debts for Nigeria unlike when the debt of Nigeria was cancelled under Obasanjo’s administration.

See his post below: