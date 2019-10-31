Buhari Has Brought Debt To Nigeria With His Frequent Travels: Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri,  a staunch critic of the APC led administration has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has brought debt upon the nation.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

This is in reaction to the statement by APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo travelled more than President Buhari.

Also Read: ‘I am sure Atiku Abubakar will sell Nigeria if given the chance’ – Adams Oshiomhole tells Nigerians

Reno expressed that president Buhari’s travels has led to debts for Nigeria unlike when the debt of Nigeria was cancelled under Obasanjo’s administration.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, OLusegun Obasanjo, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Biafra Agitation: Nigeria Cannot Afford Another Civil War – ACF

Today’s Question: Is this why Cee-C is so angry and bitter???

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 26

Stay in APC: Governorship aspirants kick against Ortom’s return to PDP

Meet the first female deputy governor from the ‘core North’

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 3rd March

Meet The Man Tonto Dike Rescued, He Tells His Story (pictures)

Why Kanye West Might Boycott The 2017 Grammy Awards

BREAKING NEWS: EFCC Arrests Ex-Gov. Suswam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *