Buhari Has Ended Private Jet Era For Public Officials, Says APC

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari
President Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ended where government officials waste scarce resources on expensive trips.

The ruling party said Buhari’s government isn’t like the era of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when public officials travelled frequently with private jets or first class.

This was in reaction to the president’s new directives to top government officials concerning travels.

Buhari’s new directive states that public officials that “travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding.”

In a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said “Clearly, the era of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, governments when ministers and other senior government appointees splashed our commonwealth on private jet trips, first-class tickets and limousines to ferry family and cronies around are over. ”

Read Also: 2019: Some APC Chieftain Supported Atiku Against Buhari In Katsina

“Our public resources are now being rightly deployed to address our national infrastructure needs, social investments and other initiatives that directly benefit the people.

“This is another fulfilment of the president’s election promise to cut the cost of governance, curb leakages, end impunity and ensure adherence to the rule of law by all departments of government.”

Tags from the story
APC, foreign trips, Government Officials, Muhammadu Buhari, pdp
0

You may also like

Why South East Are In Support Of Jonathan – Gov Orji

Ambode Tops Performing Governors List

Those who stabbed Jonathan in 2015, now paying a heavy price for it – FFK

FG Begins Probe Of NNPC, NPA, NIMASA, Others Over Naira Remittances

Modu Sheriff Plans To Create Another Boko Haram– Makarfi

Clerk’s Appointment: NASS Commission Rejects Saraki’s Directive, Insists On Sani-Omolori

PDP Grieved By Borno Attacks, Stands With Buhari On Moves To End Insurgency

PDP Grieved By Borno Attacks, Stands With Buhari On Moves To End Insurgency

President Buhari’s Not My In-Law – Zakari

FG Must Ask Tinubu And Fashola To Mentor States On How To Increase IGR – Ben Murray-Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *