Buhari Has Ended Private Jet Era For Public Officials, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ended where government officials waste scarce resources on expensive trips.

The ruling party said Buhari’s government isn’t like the era of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when public officials travelled frequently with private jets or first class.

This was in reaction to the president’s new directives to top government officials concerning travels.

Buhari’s new directive states that public officials that “travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding.”

In a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said “Clearly, the era of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, governments when ministers and other senior government appointees splashed our commonwealth on private jet trips, first-class tickets and limousines to ferry family and cronies around are over. ”

“Our public resources are now being rightly deployed to address our national infrastructure needs, social investments and other initiatives that directly benefit the people.

“This is another fulfilment of the president’s election promise to cut the cost of governance, curb leakages, end impunity and ensure adherence to the rule of law by all departments of government.”