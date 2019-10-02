Buhari Has No Intention To Seek Third Term In Office: Presidency

by Verity
Garba Shehu

The presidency has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari will amend the constitution in order to seek a third term in office.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to the presidential spokesperson, Buhari is a democrat and is only interested in serving his second and only term after which a general election will, wherein Buhari will not be a candidate.

“The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

Read Also: Buhari Is Nigeria’s Best President Since 1960: MURIC

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.

Tags from the story
Graba Shehu, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Tinubu Happy With Dismissal Of Charges Against Saraki and Ekweremadu

Sore Losers? APC Accuses PDP Of Deploying High-Tech Rigging In Ekiti Poll

2015: Beware Of Sycophants’ Endorsement, Sani Warns Jonathan

Yemi Osinbajo

I Would Rather Remain In PDP, Than Join APC And Go To Hell: Fani Kayode

2015: PDP Chieftain, Kashamu, Denies Eyeing Ogun Govt. House

Court Judgment On Oyinlola’s Replacement With Oladipo A Miscarriage Of Justice – New PDP

I Never Had Any Contract Dealings With Jonathan Govt – Metuh

The Rest Of Nigeria Has Sacrificed Too Much For The North, Says Kalu

2015 General Elections: 60,000 Police Officers Undergoing Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *