Buhari Influenced Ramaphosa To Attack Our Members In South Africa: IPOB

by Valerie Oke
Rhamaphosa, Buhari
Presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and President Muhammadu Buhari

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has described as barbaric and disgraceful the attack on its members by South African police during a peaceful protest and thrown accusations at Nigeria’s president.

It said the act proved that state-sanctioned politics of savagery has taken firm hold in Cyril Ramaphosa’s South Africa.

Speaking on a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday the group accused President Muhammadu Buhari of influencing Ramaphosa of carrying such act out.

“The crass display of primitive police brutality and anti-democratic antecedents of the South African police is confirmation if any is needed, that black Africa is hopeless and doomed,” it said.

It also said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would in a broadcast soon, provide in-depth examination and analysis of the unfolding events in South Africa.

