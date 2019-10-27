Buhari Is A Hypocrite For Closing Borders: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the president.

According to him, the closure of land borders by the president is hypocritical, considering the fact that the president travels out for health reasons, and family shopping.

Also Read: Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri

Omokri urged the president to practice what he preaches by patronising Nigerian products.

See his tweet below: