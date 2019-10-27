Buhari Is A Hypocrite For Closing Borders: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has launched another verbal attack on the president.

Buhari and Omokri
President Buhari and Reno Omokri

According to him, the closure of land borders by the president is hypocritical, considering the fact that the president travels out for health reasons, and family shopping.

Omokri urged the president to practice what he preaches by patronising Nigerian products.

See his tweet below:

