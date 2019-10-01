Buhari Is Nigeria’s Best President Since 1960: Muslim Group

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th anniversary, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has on Tuesday described President Muhammadu Buhari, as the best president to have ruled the country.

The group said this in a statement by its director, Ishaq Akintola, nothing that Buhari’s administration remains the best compared to other past administrations, of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yaradua and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

It said corruption and insecurity are the two major problems plaguing Nigeria’s democratic success, and noted that the only Nigerian president to identify these problems and currently tackles them is Buhari.

The statement reads in parts: “We adjudge the Buhari administration as the best in post-independence Nigeria. Everyone agrees that corruption is the bane of Nigeria’s development. All other factors are peripheral but corruption is tangential. This implies that Nigeria will overcome all its challenges once corruption has been reduced to its barest minimum.

“This explains why President Muhammadu Buhari has been consistently consistent in tackling graft since his days as military head of state (1983-85) till today. Apart from the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), the period heralded transparency, probity and accountability in the public sphere.

“Unfortunately corrupt elements in society have also been fighting tooth and nail to frustrate his efforts. These include, but are not limited to, rapaciously greedy civil servants, a superfluously voracious business class and avariciously glutinous politicians.

“They were behind the 1985 coup which ousted the no-nonsense Buhari-Idiagbon regime. That coup was an anti-people action sponsored by established kleptomaniacs and executed by greedy, corrupt and overambitious elements in the military. That singular action also returned Nigeria to the path of unbridled waste, reckless graft and undiluted consumerism.

“Unfortunately the second coming of President Buhari in 2015 as a civilian president was almost castrated as the National Assembly was hijacked from the very beginning courtesy of ‘sarakitisation’ and ‘dogaratisation’ of parliamentary process. The president himself nearly lost his life.”