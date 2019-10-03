Buhari Is The Best Boss, It’s Thrilling To Serve Nigeria Under Him: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he would forever be loyal to President Muhamamdu Buhari.

This statement by the VP was contained in a magazine titled, ‘This is Nigeria’, which was circulated on Tuesday night during the Independence Day dinner held at the old banquet hall of the statehouse in Abuja.

The message titled “Uncompromised Loyalty” was contained on page 15 of the Brands International special edition of the magazine, which is the official magazine for Buhari’s Next Level agenda, the 9th assembly and one Nigeria.

Osinbajo described President Buhari as the “best boss”, adding that the president was lore than committed to fulling his campaign promise.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo celebrates with Nigerians on the 59th-anniversary celebration while pledging his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari. This day means everything to us as a people, because it is our day of freedom, ” the message read.

“Let me first congratulate my boss, President, Muhammadu Buhari; His Excellency and our national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; First Lady and mother of the nation, Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

“Also, I celebrate every Nigerian out there on the street trying to make ends meet, not forgetting those who stand out in different areas of human endeavours, home and abroad.

“Fellow Nigerians, rest assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to his promises and the Next Level Agenda.

“He is the best boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him. It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger, bigger and greater Nigeria.”