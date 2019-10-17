Buhari Is The Leader Nigerians Deserve: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has asserted President Buhari is the leader Nigerians deserve.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
This is coming following the confirmation by the Central Bank that N50 will be deducted as stamp duty on every transaction above N1000.

According to Reno, he is in love with the way President Buhari is dealing with Nigerians.

See his tweet below:

