Buhari Jets Out To Sochi For Russia-Africa Summit

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart Abuja to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, October 23rd – 25th.

According to Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior special assistant on media and publicity, the aim of the sum is to focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

In said in a statement on Sunday night;  During the summit, President Buhari will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in security, trade & investment, and building partnership that will enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

Read Also: The Fear of Buhari Sent You On Self-Exile, Buhari's Aide Knocks Omokri

The summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others on the trip are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

