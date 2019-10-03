Buhari Plans On Violating Human Rights: Deji Adeyanju Alleges

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s independence day speech is an indication that the president will violate more human rights.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

The activist pointed out that the summary of the customary independence day broadcast by the President is that his government will be more ruthless in the violation of human rights and the rule of law.

Also Read: There Is No Hope For Nigeria: Deji Adeyanju

The activist further expressed that how to curb social media is next on the agenda of the president.

See his tweet below:

