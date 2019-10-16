Buhari Tightens Foreign Travels For Government Officials

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must submit their Yearly Travel Plans for statutory meetings and engagements to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This is part of measures to promote fiscal discipline and prudence, particularly, in the area of official travels.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation Wednesday.

It said all Yearly Travel Plans for statutory meetings and engagements must pass through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and/or the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for express clearance within the first quarter of the fiscal year, before implementation.

It noted also that all public-funded travels (local and foreign) must be strictly for official purposes backed with documentary evidence.

”In this regard, all foreign travels must be for highly essential statutory engagements that are beneficial to the interest of the country. Except with the express approval of Mr. President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers and Directors are restricted to not more than two (2) foreign travels in a quarter.”

When a Minister is at the head of an official delegation, according to the statement, the size of such delegation shall not exceed four including the relevant Director, Schedule Officer and one Aide of the Minister.

”Every other delegation below ministerial level shall be restricted to a maximum of three.”

For Class of Air Travels, President Buhari approved that Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals who are entitled would continue to fly Business Class while other categories of Public Officers are to travel on Economy Class.

Also, travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as the duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding, the statement added.