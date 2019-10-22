Buhari To Create Jobs For Nigerians: Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari-led is very determined to meet the needs of Nigerians, especially with regards to job creation.

He said, “To achieve this”, the Buhari led Federal Government is reviving our textile industry so that we work towards taking advantage of our comparative advantage in this sector so it can help provide jobs to the over two hundred million of our population”.

This was made known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Mr Simon Ebegbulem on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said this when a delegation from the Vietnamese Government paid a visit to members of the National Working Committee NWC in Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Chief of Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Hai Ninh.

The APC national chairman said Buhari is in a hurry to provide jobs to unemployed Nigerians as well as accelerate the growth of the economy.

He said, “it is as a result of this that the APC led administration is fighting corruption vigorously so our commonwealth will not be concentrated in the hands of a few but that of the majority “.

“With a population of 200million, we have the advantage of a huge market but we also have a huge challenge of ensuring economic growth that will make those 200 million people comfortable. Before the coming of President Buhari, we have missed a lot of opportunities.

“We had challenges in power supply and of course we have our share of security challenges. And of course, the President had to fight corruption so that few people cannot take the wealth of this nation. Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for our President, so we are going to take advantage of this second term to ensure that we accelerate economic growth so that we will meet the needs of our people.

“Right now we are focusing on ensuring that we have a power supply. Vietnam has a strong textile industry and you have an international market, so I am glad to know about that. I am particularly keen on this because I work in the textile factory before and I think that there are one or two things we can learn from your experience because we are on the verge of reviving our textile industry which will help us create jobs.

“That is why you see the APC which was formed in 2014, our key objective is to ensure that our economy is managed in such a way that it works for the good of the majority and not for a few” he stated.

Oshiomhole further commended the Vietnamese Government for backing Nigeria in its bid for the presidency of the United Nations adding that the two nations will continue to deepen its relationship in the area of trade and investment for the benefit of the two countries.