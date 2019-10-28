Buhari To Embark On Two-Week ‘Private Trip’ To London

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London, UK after his trip to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

This was made known by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, in a statement, adding that Buhari will spend two weeks in London on a private visit.

”President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country today on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh,” he said.

”On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

”On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

”At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.”

Just last April, Buhari had travelled to the UK on a 10-day private visit and also spent three months in London on medical vacation in 2017.