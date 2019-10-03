Buhari To Present 2020 Budget Next Tuesday – Senate

by Temitope Alabi
President Buhari
President Buhari

The 2020 budget is reportedly set to be presented.

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed that President Buhari will present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, next week Tuesday.

Read Also: Delay In Ministerial List Won’t Affect 2020 Budget – Ahmed Lawan

Senator Adeyeye Adedayo, Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, made this known in Abuja today, Thursday.

The Senator, made this information known while fielding questions from Senate Correspondents.

The plan to present the budget is coming following the consideration and passage of the 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) by the Senate.

 

2020 Budget, President Buhari, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo
