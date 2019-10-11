Buhari Wants Nigerians To Be Uneducated: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has deemed the proposed budget for education in 2020 as a deliberate attempt to keep Nigerians uneducated.
The N48 billion proposed for the ministry of education has continued to generate mixed reaction from public affairs analyst.
The popular critic expressed that Nigeria is the world capital for out of school children.
₦48 billion for education and ₦125 billion for a National Assembly of less than 500 people. Meanwhile, there are 12.5 million kids out of school, making Nigeria the world’s out of school children capital! Obviously, General @MBuhari wants Nigerians uneducated #BuhariTormentor
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 11, 2019