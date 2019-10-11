Buhari Wants Nigerians To Be Uneducated: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has deemed the proposed budget for education in 2020 as a deliberate attempt to keep Nigerians uneducated.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
The N48 billion proposed for the ministry of education has continued to generate mixed reaction from public affairs analyst.

The popular critic expressed that Nigeria is the world capital for out of school children.

