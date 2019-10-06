Buhari Will Not Fail Nigerians: Pastor Tunde Bakare

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said that no ethnic group in Nigeria has the exclusive right to hold presidential office while also declaring that President Muhammadu Buhari will not fail Nigerians.

The cleric said this on Sunday during his annual state of the nation address to commemorate the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.

In his address titled ‘Resetting the nation on the path of predictable progress’, Pastor Bakare advised the adoption of a zonal security system which will scrap out the Nigeria Police Force and replace it with Zonal Police Force.

Pastor Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 election also prayed for the president, saying, “President Buhari will not fail.”

He also asked that ethnic and mutual suspicion be kept away, that no ethnicity has the exclusivity to any political office.

“No ethnic nationality has monopoly on any of the offices.

“This is no time for mutual suspicion, there should be collaboration.

“The infighting must stop. Nigeria is going through a resetting on the path of predictable progress.

“It is time to rebuild and reset, and rebuilding has to be done zone by zone, ” he concluded.