Buhari’s Budget On Education Will Only Fund ‘Edu’ And Leave ‘Cation’: Shehu Sani

by Valerie Oke
Buhari presents 2020 budget
Buhari presents 2020 budget

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly has taken a dig at President Muhammadu Buhari over his proposed budget on education.

In the 2020 appropriation bill submitted to the National Assembly by the President, he proposed a capital expenditure of N48 billion for the Ministry of Education.

Reacting, Shehu Sani via his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the budget in education will only find ‘edu’ and leave out ‘cation’.

