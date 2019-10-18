Buhari’s Presidency Has Proven To Be Extremely Expensive: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians where the office of the first lady being occupied by Aisha, his wife, gets its funding while accusing the president of operating the most expensive presidency.

The opposition party asked the question in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national spokesman, said in the statement: “While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over-bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has proven to be extremely expensive and a major draining pipe for valuable resources, while millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.

“The profligacy that permeates the Buhari Presidency had further manifested in the public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and President Buhari’s nephews over issues of opulent accommodation in our presidential villa.”

“The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the Buhari Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleaze,” it said.

“Unless the Presidency budget is made public for Nigerians to see, any directive on cost cut remains cosmetic.”