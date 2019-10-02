Buhari’s Visit To South Africa An Insult To Nigerians: Fani Kayode

by Eyitemi
Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Fani Kayode and President Buhari

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to South Africa on Wednesday as an insult to the people of Nigeria.

The ardent Buhari critic stated that a president is not supposed to reward a foreign power that has ‘slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a state visit.’

Fani Kayode made this known via his Twitter handle.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Buhari Jets Out To South Africa Wednesday

Buhari is expected to travel to South Africa following the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

“A President does not reward a foreign power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a state visit.
@MBuhari’s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to the Nigerian people. This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for Nigeria.”

What he tweeted below:

