Burna Boy Covers October Edition Of Genevieve Magazine

Singer Burna Boy is the cover star for Genevieve Magazine’s October edition.

The self-styled African Giant opened up on his career amongst other things in this new edition.

Burna, who is managed by his mom has been on the rise in his career, dropping a very successful album as well as snagging major awards.

Read Also: Amid Break-up Rumour, Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Spotted Kissing Passionately (VIDEO)

Burna Boy, who has been in the news recently for snagging a nomination at this year’s MTV Europe music award alongside Teni, is dating rapper Stefflon Don and the pair have gone on to be many’s favourite couple.