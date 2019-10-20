Burna Boy, Girlfriend Spotted Together At Starboy Fest (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was spotted hanging out with his British rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don at the 02arena in London.

The singer had been­ rumoured to have broken up his relationship with the British rapper some weeks ago, but it appears that is not the case.

After Burna’s performance at Wizkid’s Starboy Fest, the love birds were spotted together.

