Popular afro-pop singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend and British rapper, Stefflon Don are waxing stronger despite crisis rumour.

The celebrity couple have been seen making out publicly since the rumour of their breakup died down.

Few days after the duo were spotted at Starboy Fest, a video of them kissing each other in a car has surfaced online.

Watch the video below: