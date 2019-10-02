Burna Boy, Teni, Adekunle Gold Leads In 2019 Headies

Popular Nigerian singers, Burna Boy, Teni and Adekunle Gold top list of nominees for the 2019 Headies’ Award, a ceremony that recognizes outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The organisers on Tuesday released the list of the 13th music award with this year’s edition themed ‘The Power of A Dream’.

According to the organisers, the names were released after shortlisting of thousands of entries submitted in the year under review (from January 2018 – June 2019).

Rema, Burna Boy, Joeboy and Fireboy will battle for viewers’ choice award this year alongside song of the year category.

Here is a full list of the nominees:

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

1. Adekunle Gold – Ire

2. Heal D World – Patoranking

3. Olanrewaju – Brymo

4. Uyo Meyo – Teni

5. Ye – Burna Boy.

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Case’ – Teni

5. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

6. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

1. Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy

2. Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

3. Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

4. Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

5. Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

1. ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

2. ‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

3. ‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

4. ‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM

A category for the best r&b/pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

1. ‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)

2. ‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

3. ‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

4. ‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun

5. ‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

1. ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters

2. ‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters

3. ‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films

4. ‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy

5. ‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

BEST R&B SINGLE

1. ‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

2. ‘Serenade’ – Funbi

3. ‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

4. ‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

5. ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

BEST COLLABO

1. ‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

2. ‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

5. ‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

BEST RAP SINGLE

1. ‘Talk’ – Falz

2. ‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

3. ‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

4. ‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

5. ‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

1. Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

2. Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

3. Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

4. Funbi – ‘Serenade’

5. Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

1. GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

2. Waje – ‘Udue’

3. Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’

4. Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

5. Falana – ‘Repeat’

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

1. Rema

2. Joeboy

3. Fireboy DML

4. Victor AD

5. Lyta

6. Zlatan

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

1. Odunsi

2. Mayorkun

3. Wurld

4. Humblesmith

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

1. YCEE – ‘Balance’

2. Boogey – ‘Implode’

3. Paybac – ‘Implode’

4. Ghost – ‘Crown’

5. Tec – ‘Crown’

6. AQ – ‘Crown’

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

1. Erigga – ‘Motivation’

2. Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’

3. Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

4. Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

5. Lyta – ‘Time’

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

1. ‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

2. ‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

3. ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille

4. ‘Heya’ – Brymo

5. ‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1. ‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

2. ‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

3. ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

4. ‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Burna Boy

2. Wizkid

3. Davido

4. Tiwa Savage

5. Falz

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘Dumebi’ – Rema

3. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

4. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

5. ‘Case’ – Teni

6. ‘Leg work’ – Zlatan

7. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

8. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

1. Master KG – Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)

2. Afro B – Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)

3. Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)

4. King Promise – CCTV (GHANA)

5. DJ Maphoriza – iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

1. Mr Eazi

2. Burna Boy

3. Teni

4. Fireboy DML

5. Rema

6. Joe Boy

7. Wizkid

8. Davido

BEST PERFORMER

1. Falz

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Brymo

4. Yemi Alade

5. Adekunle Gold

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

1. Crayon

2. Buju

3. Barry Jhay

4. Oxlade