Burna Boy, Teni Makes MTV 2019 EMAs Awards Nomination (Full List)

Nigeria’s Afropop singer Burna Boy, and star Afropop singer, Teni have been nominated at the MTV EMAs 2019 award ceremony.

The two music stars have been recognized by MTV for the European Music Awards this year.

Burna Boy and Teni will contend against other African artists like South Africa’s Nasty C, Harmonize of Tanzania, Toofan from Togo and Prince Kaybee of South Africa for the Best African Act category.

The award ceremony will be held at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Andalusia, Spain on Sunday, 3th of November.

See The Full List Here:

BEST AFRICAN ACT: Burna Boy, Teni, Nasty C, Harmonize, Toofan Prince Kaybee

BEST US ACT: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT: Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, Carly Rae Jepsen, Johnny Orlando, Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG: Ariana Grande 7 rings, Billie Eilish bad guy, Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Post Malone & Swae Lee Sunflower, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Senorita

BEST ARTIST: Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO: Ariana Grande thank u, next, Billie Eilish bad guy, Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, ROSALA & J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho, Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION: BTS & Halsey Boy With Luv, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix), Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, ROSALA & J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Senorita, The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha Call You Mine

BEST NEW: Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Mabel

BEST POP: Ariana Grande, Becky G, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE: Ariana Grande, BTS, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Travis Scott

BEST ROCK: Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Liam Gallagher, Panic! At The Disco, The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP: 21 Savage, Cardi B, J.kole, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE: FKA Twigs, Lana Del Rey, Solange, Twenty One Pilots, Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC: Calvin Harris, DJ Snake, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK: Halsey, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosala

BIGGEST FANS: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH: Ava Max, Billie Eilish, CNCO, H.E.R, Jade Bird, Juice WRLD, Kiana Led, Lauv, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Mabel, Rosala

BEST WORLD STAGE: Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV2019, Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV 2019, Muse Milbao: Spain 2018, The 1975: Lollapalooza Festival 2019, Twenty On Pilot: Lollapalooza Festival 2019