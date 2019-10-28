Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don Sings In Yoruba On Stage (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

British rapper, Stefflon Don is definitely learning alot from her Nigerian boyfriend, Burna Boy, especially his culture.

Stefflon Don
British rapper, Stefflon Don

The rapper was filmed dancing and singing in Yoruba while performing on stage.

In the video, Stefflon Don could be seen hailing a fan and saying,

“Ma pa mi na”

In another video, the rapper was seen doing the trending Nigerian dance move, Zanku in the midst of a lot of her fans.

The singer and songwriter rose to prominence after her 2017 single “Hurtin’ Me”, featuring French Montana.

Watch the video below:

