Cameroonian Ladies Scream In Excitement As Regina Daniels Gives Them $100 Each (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, bumped into two of her Cameroonian fans during her Dubai trip and she gifted them the sum of $100 each.

Regina Daniels
Actress, Regina Daniels

The ladies, who were excited to finally meet the actress in person, could be seen screaming and giggling as one of them also told her that she loves her a lot.

The Nigerian actress and movie producer can also be seen in the video having a chat with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, before she walked back to give them the money.

Watch the video below:

