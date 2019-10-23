Carrot Seller Caught Washing His Goods With Water From The Gutter

A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment a carrot seller was spotted washing his goods inside a dirty gutter.

In the video, the man was seen inside the gutter washing his goods while another man was busy urinating by the corner.

An irritated passerby, who was going about his own business, then spotted the vendor and decided to record what he was doing so that viewers can be careful about what and where the buy food items for consumption.

