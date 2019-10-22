Cars Bought In 1999 Still In Use In Aso Villa: Govt Official

Jalal Arabi, the Permanent Secretary in the State House Abuja, has made it known that some of the vehicles used for daily operations in the State House were purchased as far back as 1999.

Arabi made this known when he led his management team to the National Assembly for the defence of the 2020 budget proposals of the State House before the House Committee on Special Duties.

Mr Arabi said there is need to have the cars replaced as they have become very difficult to maintain.

“With the release of funds in 2018, some of the vehicles, especially security vehicles were replaced, spares purchased but we are still nowhere near our optimal level since no vehicles were purchased this year (2019),” Arabi said

“The proposals are in line with our provisions in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) document, discussed and agreed with the Budget Office of the Federation, and is to be implemented over a three-year period.”

N6.569billion has been proposed for capital expenditure, a 5.5 per cent reduction in the capital budget proposal for 2019 expenditure of the seat of government.

The Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, Honourable Samaila Suleiman, expressed his satisfaction with the presentation, and assured that the Committee would carefully consider the presentation.