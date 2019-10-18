Cars Burnt As Another Petrol-Laden Tanker Explodes In Onitsha

Barely a few hours after a tanker laden with petrol exploded killing a mother and her baby and destroying several buildings in Ochanja area of Onitsha, Anambra state, another tanker has exploded in Onitsha.

This was confirmed by Emeka Obinwa, executive assistant on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the governor, to newsmen on Friday, in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, the recent fire incident occurred at Omaba phase two around Chukwudi bus-stop in the city, when a petrol laden-tanker fell in the middle of Onitsha-Enugu expressway.

“The second fire outbreak in Onitsha within the week was equally severe, property worth several billions of naira including buildings, vehicles and other valuable property were affected at Omaba Phase two,” he said.

“The petroleum product spilled through the gutter and resulted in the fire extending beyond the point the vehicle fell.”

He stated that the fire engulfed a mechanic workshop around the area and several vehicles parked there were burnt.