Catholic Church Set To Ordain Married Men As Priests

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, some Catholic bishop on Saturday approved a proposal that allows married men to receive ordination as priest in the Amazon region.

Pope Francis Issues New Law To Prevent Child Sexual Abuse

CNN reports that the proposal must be approved by Pope Francis before it could stand.

According to CNN, this would be a big and significant change to the church’s agelong traditions where only unmarried men are ordained as priests.

The Amazon region covers areas such as some parts of Peru, Suriname, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Columbia, French Guiana.

The proposal has tagged viri probati which refers to older Catholic men who have stable families, are respected in their communities, and already deacons in their respective churches.

It should, however, be noted that the new policy is not the same thing as allowing men who are already priests to marry.

Tags from the story
Pope Francis
0

You may also like

Toke Makinwa

[PHOTOS]: Toke Makinwa Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit

2 Fishermen Went Hungry For 3 Months, Killed A Friend And Ate Him

8 facts you didn’t know about Robert Mugabe

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Powers Shares New Nude Photo

Wife of Portuguese goalkeeper urges national coach to allow players masturbate for a better chance of success

Police Officer Who Insulted Buhari, Osinbajo And IGP, Arrested

Police Officer Who Insulted Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP Arrested

M.I, Vector

‘Your Hatred, Bitterness Is The Reason Your Career Is Dead’ – M.I Knocks Vector

Ycee launches new record label – Ain’t Nobody Badder Than

Ycee launches new record label – Ain’t Nobody Badder Than

Abia State governor warns citizens against confronting soldiers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *