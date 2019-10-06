Celebrity Week In Review: Oma Nnadi, Toyin Abraham Gives Us A Dramaless Week

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actresses, Oma Nnadi and Toyin Abraham gave us a week of less drama and more reasons to be thankful.

Toyin Abraham and her baby
Toyin Abraham and her baby

Let’s take a quick break from the on-going drama between sex therapist, Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Oma Nnadi, her husband and daughter
Oma Nnadi, her husband and daughter

In the season of welcoming babies, ‘Being Annabel’ actress, Oma Nnadi received her fair share of the blessings.

The actress’ husband, Noni Enem broke the news that she had delivered their second child, a boy via Instagram penultimate week.

Both the baby boy and mother and are doing well.

Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

New mom, Toyin Abraham also made a video urging her fans to desist from insulting her colleagues and wishing death upon them just because they do not celebrate her.

The actress also appealed to her fans, stating that they are neither thugs nor miscreants so they should let her colleagues live and see her grow, instead of trolling and bullying them.

Let’s not forget the beautiful independence pictures the filmmaker served us.

Toyin Abraham and her family
Toyin Abraham and her family

Abraham, who has been embroiled in a feud with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, posted a picture of herself, partner, Kolawole Ajeyemi, step-daughter and baby Ire on Instagram.

Tags from the story
Oma Nnadi, Toyin Abraham
0

You may also like

Sophia Momodu’s friend, Adunola blasts Chioma

This List Of ‘Best 100 Films Of The 21st Century’ Has Got Everyone Talking!

Paul Okoye and his family

See Adorable Photos Of Paul Okoye’s Twins As They Turn 2

Jennifer Hudson Receives Weight Watchers Leadership Award

Actress Mercy Aigbe Shows-Off Her Cute Daughter

Nigeria’s Next Super Model 2012 Screening pictures

Chris Brown And Drake Slammed With $16 million Lawsuit

You Are Not In Control If Your Kids See You And fret – Yomi Fash Lanso

Photos: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Marry In Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *