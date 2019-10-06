Celebrity Week In Review: Oma Nnadi, Toyin Abraham Gives Us A Dramaless Week

Popular Nollywood actresses, Oma Nnadi and Toyin Abraham gave us a week of less drama and more reasons to be thankful.

Let’s take a quick break from the on-going drama between sex therapist, Jaruma and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

In the season of welcoming babies, ‘Being Annabel’ actress, Oma Nnadi received her fair share of the blessings.

The actress’ husband, Noni Enem broke the news that she had delivered their second child, a boy via Instagram penultimate week.

Both the baby boy and mother and are doing well.

New mom, Toyin Abraham also made a video urging her fans to desist from insulting her colleagues and wishing death upon them just because they do not celebrate her.

The actress also appealed to her fans, stating that they are neither thugs nor miscreants so they should let her colleagues live and see her grow, instead of trolling and bullying them.

Let’s not forget the beautiful independence pictures the filmmaker served us.

Abraham, who has been embroiled in a feud with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, posted a picture of herself, partner, Kolawole Ajeyemi, step-daughter and baby Ire on Instagram.