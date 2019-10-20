Celebrity Week In Review: Regina Daniels, Kemi Afolabi Star In Scandalous Affair

Popular actress, Regina Daniels finally explained the reason behind her marriage to 59-year-old businessman, Ned Nwoko in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Debunking rumours that she married the man for his money, the actress said she is stubborn and if she had gone for a younger guy she wouldn’t respect him but because of her man’s age, she respects him and she needed someone with the ability to tame her.

Daniels also stated that she calls her man ‘baby’.

Ned Nwoko also revealed they tied the knot within three weeks of their meeting.

Their marriage continues to be one of the most talked about in the entertainment industry.

Another Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi made headlines after she got caught up in a mess.

It all began when Afolabi publicly exposed a lady, Gloria Johnson for allegedly threatening her severally.

The 41-year-old actress also said she had reported the lady to the right authority and she released the number of the caller disturbing her privacy.

A web user, @amarachi_igwe 1 stormed her comment section with claims that the married actress is guilty as she is romantically involved with her colleague, Dauda Sulaimon alias Gida.

The actress neither came out to deny the claims nor did she mention what had happened to Johnson.

Nollywood and scandals are like 5 and 6.

Lastly, congratulations are for the controversial reality star, Tacha as she recently bagged her first endorsement deal with top sunglasses store, House of Lunettes.