Celebrity Week In Review: Toyin Abraham’s Solution To Infertility, Toyin Lawani’s Raunchy Picture

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham has unveiled a new solution to fertitiliy problems which is already tested and trusted.

Toyin Abraham
Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham

Information Nigeria recalls Abraham’s rival, Lizzy Anjorin claimed she had her baby, Ire, in a traditional maternity center in Lagos.

Although, it was not entirely true, the actress had actually sought the help of a traditional herbalist to enable her conceive.

The movie producer also decided to reproduce the product and sell it to woman battling fertility issues so they can become mothers like her.

The actress revealed the traditional herbal product which sells for N65, 000.

Toyin Lawani and Pretty Mike
Toyin Lawani and Pretty Mike

It appears all Toyins are business-minded as Toyin Lawani released raunchy photos of herself.

The mother of two struck an unusual pose by sitting on the head of socialite, Pretty Mike’s head and this has caused a stir online for an online platform.

Lawani definitely has usual ways of promoting her brand and it always involves nudity.

Tags from the story
Lizzy Anjorin, Pretty Mike, Toyin Abraham, Toyin Lawani
