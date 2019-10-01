Change Your Lawless Habit So We Can Achieve The Change We Want, Buhari Tells Nigerians

by Valerie Oke
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has adviced Nigerians to change from their lawless habit so that the country can experience the much-desired changes his administration promised.

Buhari made the comment as a part of his Independence message to Nigerians as the country marks the 59th anniversary.

His words:

Read Also: Reno Omokri Picks Holes In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech

“This change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals, and as a nation. We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring change. Change does not just happen. We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.”

