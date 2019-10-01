‘Change Your Lawless Habits So We Can Bring Change To Nigeria’ – President Buhari

President Buhari has asked all Nigerians what they need to do to get the Nigeria they all want.

According to the president, every Nigerian will need to change their bad habits to get the change needed for the country. He made this known in his Independence day broadcast this morning.

Read Also: Nigeria @ 59: Full Speech Of President Buhari

“This change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals and as a nation. We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring change. Change does not just happen. We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.” he said