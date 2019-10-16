Chaos As Youths Disrupt INEC Meeting in Bayelsa

A meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital was disrupted by youths on Wednesday.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, and no choice but to quickly end the session after attempts to calm the restive youth failed.

Abdulmajid Ali, the deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) in charge of operations, who was present at the meeting, also left with the policemen on the ground.

According to reports, choas started when Francis Dakpola, one of the politicians present, raised an alarm that some villagers have been forced to leave their communities owing to violence.

He said the affected communities, including Peremabiri, adding that the residents are yet to return to their homes and expressed concerns over the likely outbreak of violence in the governorship poll.

Some youths present at the event found the comment annoying and immediately asked him to withdraw his comments.

This was how the chaos began, saying the youth held that Dakpola has no business with the happenings in the locations he cited because he is not from the area.