Popular Nollywood actor and rapper, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2pac took to his Instagram page to announce that he has signed a new endorsement deal.

The actor is also the brand ambassador of a transport company, Libra motors and Tecno mobile.

Also Read: Cee-C, Osuofia, Broda Shaggi, Saka, Charles Okocha Pictured On Set Of New Movie (Photos)

The actor signed a new endorsement deal with ‘Ehikings Real Estate and Construction Company.