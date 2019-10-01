Check Out Mercy Aigbe’s 59th Independence Day Outfit (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page to celebrate Nigeria’s independence day in a glamorous way.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

The actress rocked the national colours to mark the 59th anniversary of the nation.

Also Read: ‘Doing Any Business In Nigeria Is Crazy’ – Mercy Aigbe

She joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are celebrating the independence day of Nigeria by rocking the national colours as attires.

See pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3EQsuqBx5c/?igshid=11iaxwngo40er

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3EXrqNBM6K/?igshid=obpqmr808rhx

