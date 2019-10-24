Chef Chi Shares First Photo Of Her Son

Davido’s fiance Chef Chi, who recently put to bed has taken to social media to share a photo of her son,

Chef Chi welcomed her son Ifeanyi David Adeleke on Saturday with singer Davido in the UK.

Taking to social media, the new mom shared a photo of her son with the caption ‘peaceful.’

This is coming just hours after two young ladies took to social media to alleged that Dacvido impregnated one of them and refused to take responsibility.

See the baby’s photo below;