Chef Chi Shares First Photo Of Her Son

by Temitope Alabi
Chioma Avril Rowland
Chef Chioma Avril Rowland

Davido’s fiance Chef Chi, who recently put to bed has taken to social media to share a photo of her son,

Chef Chi welcomed her son Ifeanyi David Adeleke on Saturday with singer Davido in the UK.

Read Also: Chioma Reacts To Reports Of Davido Impregnating A Lady (Photo)

Taking to social media, the new mom shared a photo of her son with the caption ‘peaceful.’

This is coming just hours after two young ladies took to social media to alleged that Dacvido impregnated one of them and refused to take responsibility.

See the baby’s photo below;

Chioma and baby Ifeanyi
Chioma and baby Ifeanyi
Tags from the story
Chef Chi, Davido, Ifeanyi Adeleke
0

You may also like

Horrific Moment a Dog was Seen Running with Newborn Human Baby, to feed its Puppies

“We Spent Last 2 Years Digging Nigeria Out Of Mess We Met” – President Buhari

Nigeria Senate panel wants fuel price increased to N150

Family rejects 17-year-old daughter’s marriage

C.Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid

I have the assurance I will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Atiku boasts, gives details of his preparation

ABUTH Doctors Threatens To Go On Indefinite Strike

House developer dupes 31 people of N10.5 million

Nigerian bikers to ride for unity on October 1st

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *